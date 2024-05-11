Farm Online
Deforest-free beef is everywhere; we just need the definition to prove it

By Shan Goodwin
May 11 2024 - 3:00pm
Speaking at Beef Australia in Rockhampton on a deforestation definition for Australian livestock farms were Agforce's Ange Hutchinson, Teys Australia's John Langbridge and producers Josie Angus and Adam Coffey. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Grassfed cattle producers have started the ball rolling on setting in stone a definition for deforestation that aligns to Australia's unique needs in land management and the biodiversity it boasts on livestock operations.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

