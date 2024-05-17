Farm Online
Stud's eastern move as WA sheep industry falters

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 17 2024 - 11:00am
Overseer Zac Sales and general manager Andrew Hodgson from Sheepmaster The Parent Stud visited Blackall for the Queensland State Sheep Show. Picture: Victoria Nugent.
Overseer Zac Sales and general manager Andrew Hodgson from Sheepmaster The Parent Stud visited Blackall for the Queensland State Sheep Show. Picture: Victoria Nugent.

As the Western Australian sheep industry faces increasingly difficult times, one former WA stud has set its sights on the eastern states and is optimistic new growth.

