Exotic disease responsiveness lifted with rugged mobile laboratory

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 14 2024 - 9:00am
Armando Navas with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' new rapid response mobile research laboratory. Picture DAF
Northern Australia's ability to respond quickly to suspected exotic disease outbreaks has been significantly boosted with the development of a rugged, easy-to-deploy mobile research laboratory.

