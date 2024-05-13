Lancaster dairy farm for sale 'one of the region's best'

Agents say a dairy farm for sale in north central Victoria has "for many years" been regarded as one of the premier farms in the area.
Coldara at Lancaster, just east of Kyabram, is listed for sale at $1.79 million across its 81 hectares (200 acres) or $8950 per acre.
"All the boxes have been ticked," selling agents say of the neat Lancaster farm.
As the aerial pictures show, the property has been laid out to a farm plan to maximise efficiency and ease of management.
With a 2.49 delivery share, the farm has been laser graded to drain to a recycle dam.
It is said to be easy to irrigate with padman stops.
It has all weather tracks, troughs and electric fencing throughout.
A domestic bore supplies farm plus three irrigation delivery points on the backbone channel provides water security.
There are native tree plantations throughout.
The milking shed has a 10-aside double up dairy with good drafting facilities, crush and loading race.
It also has a large undercover calf rearing complex.
Other farm improvements include a 26m x 12m machinery shed and large lockable workshop.
It also has a "comfortable" four-bedroom home plus study home with large outdoor entertaining area surrounded by "well cared for" gardens.
"A truly excellent property," agents said.
For more information contact John Lilford at H&G Real Estate on 0407 859636.
