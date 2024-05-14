Farm Online
Home/Property

Highly productive southern Monaro farming, grazing country | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 15 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Woodville is 383 hectares (947 acres) of highly productive farming and grazing country located at the southern extremity of the Monaro region that will be auctioned by Elders on June 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.