Heytesbury dairy farm water survey now open

WestVic Dairy is seeking farmer input via a "Dairy Farm Water Survey" to understand the current operating conditions on dairy farms, in relation to water supply and security in the Heytesbury and surrounding districts.
WestVic Dairy Regional Manager and Executive Officer, Lindsay Ferguson, said water security had long been a concern for the Heytesbury area, and urged dairy farmers to participate in the survey.
"Water security has been a long-standing issue in the Heytesbury district, last causing major concerns in 2015 when dry seasonal conditions left farmers with critically low water reserves," Mr Ferguson said.
"I encourage every dairy farmer in the Heytesbury area to complete the Dairy Farm Water Survey."
The information collected will be analysed and used to support future planning for the dairy and water industry.
The Heytesbury area has limited access to groundwater and relies heavily on surface runoff to fill dams for water supply for dairy farms.
The dry conditions in 2015, highlighted that many dairy operations had very little to no runoff, leaving farmers with a critically low water supply to support stock drinking water, plant washing, vat cleaning and fire-fighting requirements.
The survey specifically aims to collect information from dairy farmers in the region to understand the following:
The survey will close on Friday May 24.
Hard copies of the survey form are available on request.
Responses will remain confidential, and data used for reporting will be de-identified.
The survey can be completed via this link: Dairy Farm Water Survey.
This project has been funded through the South-west Victoria node of the Federal Government's Future Drought Fund.
If you would like more information or have any questions, please contact WestVic Dairy on (03) 5557 1000.
