Heytesbury dairy farm water survey now open

May 14 2024 - 1:00pm
Information collected from the survey will be analysed and used to support future planning for the dairy and water industry. Picture supplied
WestVic Dairy is seeking farmer input via a "Dairy Farm Water Survey" to understand the current operating conditions on dairy farms, in relation to water supply and security in the Heytesbury and surrounding districts.

