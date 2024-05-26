Providing the solution to a sustainable farming future

Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton branch manager Alistair Tippett was excited to join the team at Beef '24 in Rockhampton. Picture supplied

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS

The Nutrien Ag Solutions team is celebrating another successful Beef Australia in Rockhampton with thousands of attendees passing through their site during the week-long event.

Returning as a principal partner, Nutrien is proud to continue supporting Australia's premier cattle competitions, including the Nutrien Ag Solutions Commercial Cattle Championship and awards dinner and the Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton branch manager Alistair Tippett said the attendance at the commercial competitions was "exceptional" with a huge volume of onlookers enticed by the high quality of cattle on show.

"The vendors did an amazing job - they have put together some first class Australian beef and represented the commercial side of our industry extremely well."

Winners of the Nutrien Ag Solutions Commercial Cattle Championship Cliff and Sasha Mylrea, Needmor Cattle Co, Gogango, with their pen of 10 steers. Picture supplied

Winners of the Nutrien Ag Solutions Commercial Cattle Championship were long-time competitors Cliff and Sasha Mylrea, Needmor Cattle Co, Gogango, who were awarded Grand Champion Pen with 10 of their Droughtmaster steers.

Fed at Barmount Feedlot for 127 days and weighing an average of 704 kilograms, the win follows the Mylreas' success in 2021 when they claimed the champion pen of lot-fed heifers, as well as the champion pen of crop or pasture-fed steers.

"We've been entering a lot of cattle competitions, but Beef in particular, for a long time and this is the first time we've won the champion pen, so it's really good and we're proud of them," Mr Mylrea said.

Champion Lot Fed Heifer Competition awardees Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, with their winning pen at Beef '24. Picture supplied

Fellow Droughtmaster breeders Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, were awarded Champion Lot Fed Heifers with their pen of 10 Droughtmaster/Charolais-cross heifers.

"We're always very, very proud to be in this first row where the champions are," Mr Shann said.



"A lot of time, effort and dollars go into it, but it's a magnificent result."

"We have a line of Droughtmaster breeders that we cross with Charolais bulls and they're a cross we particularly love," Mrs Shann said.

"We put two pens together for this class and we're very, very happy with these girls, but you never know until the day you get here."

The Quinn family of Essex Grazing Co, Middlemount, were named Most Successful Exhibitor in the commercial championship out of a hotly-contested field of 39 vendors who contributed 1,685 head of cattle to the 2024 event.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Commercial Cattle Championship committee chair Angus Creedon said the cattle at this year's competition were a fantastic representation of where beef production stands in 2024.

"Overall, the 1,685 head of commercial cattle sold for a gross of $3.994 million, to surpass the gross of just over $3.6m achieved in 2021, with steers averaging $2,464 per head and heifers averaging $1,970/hd."

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Stud Cattle Championship also saw an extraordinary turnout with a total of 1150 stud cattle, representing 28 breeds, judged across three days.



Beyond the sponsorship of these key programs during the week, the Nutrien Ag Solutions trade display offered everything producers need to drive efficiencies, increase profits, and access the latest in sustainability, digital and industry innovation.

Mr Tippett said the memories from attending his first Beef Australia event will stay with him for some time.



"It's such a great opportunity - it's exciting and almost electric - for exhibitors and people in the cattle industry to come and access more information so they can have more productive and efficient farming businesses.

"This is a massive team effort for us with supporting the cattle competitions, talking to clients on stand to answer any questions and presenting at various Beef 24 events," he said.



Mr Tippett said clients were looking for more information on increasing kilos of beef per hectare.

"I think that's where the industry's heading and, for us, it's about helping our customers drive those efficiencies and that ranges from genetics and pasture through to feed utilisation.

"We've been doing a lot of work with our suppliers to understand how much biomass feed is on offer for growers and the best way for them to utilise that to turn it into red meat," Mr Tippett said.

"Beef24 is a great opportunity for growers to see what's happening in the industry and how we, as a business, can support them on their journey."