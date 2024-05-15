Waratahs' milk union is kicking health goals

A glass of milk a day is helping to fuel NSW Waratahs' players.
The NSW Waratahs has teamed up with The Little Big Dairy Co to supply the men's and women's teams with the premium single sourced milk.
Waratahs' performance dietitian Melissa McElroy said dairy was one of her favourite food groups to prescribe to the players because it was a good source of protein and calcium while also supporting bone health in the athletes.
"Some of the players have incredibly high daily requirements and adding a glass of plain or chocolate milk to meals is an easy and nutritious way to get the extra calories in," Ms McElroy said.
"In addition to drinking on its own, all our players enjoy adding milk to their protein shakes and smoothies throughout training sessions to enhance flavour and add nutritional value."
NSW Waratahs' CEO Paul Doorn said the team was proud to partner with a company who had a long association with the game at grassroots level, and now at Super Rugby, was a testament to their commitment to giving back to the community.
"Originating from Dubbo in regional NSW, where the NSW rugby sports hub lies, Little Big Dairy shares deep connections with the heartland of NSW Rugby," Mr Doorn said.
"With three generations of family working side-by-side on the Little Big Dairy farm, this local business has a huge heart and extends the same care they have for each other to the broader community."
Little Big Dairy director Emma Elliott said kicking off the Waratahs partnership builds on the company's vision to deliver the best-tasting milk to as many people as possible.
"Milk donations are a tangible way for The Little Big Dairy Co to contribute to our community. As a small business, our budget for sponsorship and cash contributions is always tight, however, there is never a shortage of milk in these parts," Ms Elliott said.
They donate milk to 25 different breakfast clubs in local schools and community programs.
