New cash splash as power companies struggle to access farmland

The battle between defiant farmers and power companies over controversial transmission lines is entering a new phase.
Companies are under growing pressure to speed up construction from governments needing to meet their renewable energy promises.
One example is today's (Monday) announcement from Transmission Company Victoria which has upped its payment to rural landholders from $10,000 to a maximum of $50,000 just to allow property access.
TCV has met with protests and determined landholder resistance to its 400km VNI West project from Bulgana (near Ararat) across the Murray River near Kerang to connect with the national grid.
Many times it has been refused access to farmland as it tries to finalise the route of its powerline.
It comes as more companies join the race to roll out high voltage lines and infrastructure across country Victoria.
Powercor has applied for a licence to allow it to build transmission infrastructure "within its current distribution footprint".
That footprint is the western, central and northern parts of the state.
Other players also want to muscle in including WestWind Energy which wants to build around 100km of transmission lines across the Wimmera to connect renewable energy projects to the national grid.
The lines would run from Warracknabeal to Bulgana, near Ararat although no exact route has yet been finalised.
There has already been a rural revolt over plans from AusNet to build the Western Renewables link across 190km from Melbourne's outer suburbs to Bulgana.
By one estimate, Australia-wide about 10,000km of transmission lines need to be rolled out by 2030.
State and federal governments have identified the need for upgraded transmission lines to connect the many renewable projects like wind and solar farms and meet their emission reduction targets.
Powercor has now applied to the Essential Services Commission for a licence that would allow it to plan, design and build transmission lines.
TCV is "currently in the process" of applying for a transmission licence as well which would allow it to force access to private land.
Powercor says introducing competition would deliver lower costs and faster connections for major projects such as solar and wind farms if it was granted a transmission licence.
Powercor's chief executive officer Tim Rourke said a new transmission provider would provide major businesses and renewable energy proponents more choice when it comes to connecting to Victoria's electricity grid.
"We will be the only provider to offer a full in-house service, from design and planning to construction and maintenance, across both distribution and transmission in western Victoria," he said.
The power company said if it was granted a licence it would not be building large transmission line corridors.
"Our focus will be on building and upgrading transmission infrastructure to connect contained projects to the grid."
WestWind's proposed Wimmera Renewable Energy Solutions (WiRES) project is a 100km transmission line which will comprise twin monopole lines, 20-40 metres lower than the lattice towers proposed for interconnector from Victoria to NSW.
Those lattice towers are typically 60-80 metres high.
"Using monopoles will minimise the impact on landholders' farming operations and reduce visual impacts," the power company said.
Eligible neighbours would receive free electricity.
WestWind Energy's managing director Tobi Geiger said: "The Wimmera's excellent wind resource and large-scale agricultural landscape makes it an ideal location for these developments and the Wimmera can make a significant contribution towards meeting Victoria's renewable energy targets."
The WiRES project also proposes locating a one gigawatt battery at the Warracknabeal end of the 220kV line.
The actual route is yet to be decided as negotiations to secure agreements with landowners have only just begun.
TCV's hopes its new payments for land access can allow it to carry out field surveys to finalise its route for VNI West's powerlines.
Land access payments now range from $10,000 to $50,000 per property.
Where a land access payment exceeds $30,000, TCV will look to register a caveat on the property title.
The purpose of the caveat is to ensure any new property owners are notified about TCV's interest in the property.
This caveat will not provide TCV with any additional rights outside of the agreed access agreement and only come into effect if the land changes hands.
The agreement covers access for field surveys works only, it does not commit a landholder to having transmission infrastructure on their land or indicate endorsement of the VNI West project.
TCV spokeswoman Claire Cass said the change in the payment reflects the project's ongoing engagement with landholders who communicated the potential impost of survey access on their time.
"These payment changes acknowledge the administrative and time impost for landholders with larger properties, when they are negotiating and providing survey access for their land," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.