Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Need for agriculture to adapt to water scarcity over the next 50 years

PP
By Philippe Perez
May 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering urges more investment in technologies to ensure the Murray-Darling Basin is protected from climate change, which threatens the basin's sustainability. Picture by Bryce Eishold.
The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering urges more investment in technologies to ensure the Murray-Darling Basin is protected from climate change, which threatens the basin's sustainability. Picture by Bryce Eishold.

The agricultural sector will need to evolve over the next 50 years for significant changes like lower water availability and water-sharing policies, according to a leading academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.