High hp tractor in SA debut

A tractor designed to help broadacre farmers cover more hectares in a easier manner has been put on show in South Australia.
Case IH held a demonstration day at the Murray Bridge Racing Club with its Steiger 715 Quadtrac put on show for the first time in the state.
The most powerful tractor in the Steiger range, it produces 715 horsepower, with a maximum rate of 778hp.
The Steiger 715 has appeared at a series of demonstrations in WA, NSW, Queensland and Victoria, with further customer 'ride and drive' days planned.
Product specialist Justin Bryant said the feedback had been very positive, especially at the machine's fuel efficiency improvements, which were in the range of 30 to 35 per cent.
"With the farming industry's need for more productivity and more efficiencies in their farming programs, we're finding the push for higher horsepower is getting greater and greater," he said.
Mr Bryant said the tractor had features that made it easier to handle for operators without a lot of machinery experience.
"It allows for easier daily checks, because you can access the engine oil and get a visual look at the coolant level without opening the engine hood," he said.
The engine hood raised electronically, cutting out heavy lifting for the operator. Other features include an upgraded lighting system and swivel seat in the cab.
The new baler RB6 series was also on show and Case IH product specialist Ross Aylwin said it was designed for customers with very high bale counts. The RB6 series was released late last year and comes in two models - the RB 456, which makes up to 165cm diameter bales and the RB 466 that goes up to 190cm sized bales.
"We still run the 5 series round baler, which has been around for about 10 years, and is going to continue in our current production," he said.
"It's a well proven machine that continues to satisfy the market. The 6 series is built more for the customer that has a very high bale count per year."
A feature of the 6 series is an active drop floor, which automatically moves to allow heavier crops to pass through and avoid plugging up.
Case IH product representative Seamus McCarthy said after being unveiled in 2023, the Farmall sub-compact 25HP tractor was now on dealer floors.
The 25SC was unveiled last year to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of the Farmall.
One of the key benefits of the 25SC is a true flat deck for clear access and exits and improved safety.
"A lot of similar models have a step-over transmission hump in the middle," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.