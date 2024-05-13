Farm Online
High hp tractor in SA debut

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
May 13 2024 - 5:30pm
Case IH's Steiger 715 Quadtrac tractor being put to the test in a Murray Bridge paddock as part of a demonstration day for the brand.
A tractor designed to help broadacre farmers cover more hectares in a easier manner has been put on show in South Australia.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

