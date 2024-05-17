Farm Online
Warm seas the main reason for higher rainfall

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 17 2024 - 11:00am
Sometimes, the synoptic weather patterns can have greater influence over periods of a couple of weeks than the climatic indicators on which longer term predictions are based. Usually, the synoptic patterns are used to describe the weather while the longer-term models indicate the climate.

