Robots part of couple's dairy journey

May 17 2024 - 4:00pm
Garry Carpenter has had an interesting journey in the dairy industry in Tasmania. Picture supplied
TASMANIAN dairy farmers Garry and Bev Carpenter started in the industry in 1988 with just 28 dairy cows.

