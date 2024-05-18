Farm Online
Dairy producers keen to remain green

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Dairy cows on a property in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied by Sea Forest
Dairy cows on a property in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied by Sea Forest

Could dairy producers in Queensland soon be feeding their cows seaweed? This is amongst sustainable practices being explored by producers to make sure the industry can meet the challenges of a changing climate.

Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

