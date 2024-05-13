Farm Online
Spectacular display of Aurora Australis across the country

By Gregor Heard and Ben Fraser.
May 13 2024 - 7:00pm
The Southern Lights hover spectacularly over Mount Arapiles in Victoria. Photo Greg Deutscher.
Australians were treated to the brightest display of the Aurora Australis, or Southern Lights over the weekend, the result of the most intense geomagnetic storm since 2003.

