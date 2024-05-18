Farm Online
USDA report sees lift in prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 18 2024 - 10:00am
Chicago Board of Trade July 2024 wheat futures closed 26 US cents a bushel higher on Friday night to end the week up 41 USc/bu or 6.6 per cent.

