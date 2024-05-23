Farm Online
More than 100 baristas show a keen interest in Gippsland's dairy industry

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 23 2024 - 10:00am
Gippsland Jersey co-founder and director Sallie Jones, Warragul, with Joe Meggetto, Warragul, at the Barista Day 2024 event. Picture supplied by Caitlyn Frecklington Photography
Gippsland Jersey co-founder and director Sallie Jones, Warragul, with Joe Meggetto, Warragul, at the Barista Day 2024 event. Picture supplied by Caitlyn Frecklington Photography

About 100 baristas from across Australia have travelled to Jindivick to learn more about Gippsland's dairy industry, and its farmers.

