It's a record! Durack makes an outstanding $3565/acre at auction

Durack has set a new district record for rural property selling for an outstanding $3565/acre at auction.
Located in the highly regarded Kokotungo district near Baralaba in Central Queensland, the 715 hectare (1767 acre) property sold at auction for $6.3 million.
The sale price is equal to about $8808/ha ($3565/acre).
Offered by Ray Heslin and Kelli Thomas, Durack was bought by Wayne and Gayle Sharpe, Sharpe Cattle Company, Wandoan.
Five parties registered to bid at the Hourn & Bishop Qld auction in Moura on Tuesday.
The undulating softwood scrub country with bauhinia, brigalow, blackbutt and bottle trees is complemented by 188ha (465 acres) of well-established leucaena.
The rich red chocolatey soils support excellent stands of buffel, green panic, bisset blue grasses and other native species plus legumes.
There are 16 main paddocks and two holding paddocks with a laneway servicing the equipped steel cattle yards.
Durack is securely watered by nine dams, 17 troughs, and a frontage to the Don River.
The comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established lawns and gardens.
There is also undercover, demountable accommodation for the a worker, a workshop, a 10x20m main shed, and a truck shed.
Marketing was handled by Brad Hanson from Hourn & Bishop Qld.
