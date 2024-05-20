Cow database key to longer lasting cows

AN Australian world-first dairy database including more than 100,000 cow records could hold the key to longer-lasting cows.
And this database was developed from information derived from 30 NSW dairy farmers as part of the Dairy UP project.
Researchers used blood samples, herd recording and farm management information and provided each farmer with specific codes to record the reason a cow was culled from the herd to form the database.
Dairy UP project leader Dr Ian Lean said this level of detail about the culling of cows held the key to predicting and preventing diseases.
"This research is the first time we really have deep insight into the things that remove Australian dairy cows from the herd," he said.
"Now we have this detailed information, the focus will be on identifying things that will increase the productive life of the cows."
Increasing the longevity of Australian dairy cows is a crucial part of the Dairy UP project.
Longer-lasting cows are more profitable, have a smaller carbon footprint and open the door to new income streams for dairy farm businesses with the sale of additional younger cows, heifers or dairy beef.
Studies have demonstrated that by increasing the percentage of older cows a herd can produce 16 per cent more milk than a younger herd, while thanks to sexed semen, fixed time insemination and retaining more older cows, dairy farmers have more options to explore dairy beef or heifer sales.
Keeping a productive cow in the milking herd longer also ensures that this cow provides a return on the investment in her as a young calf and heifer.
The information derived from this new database will also underpin further Dairy UP research into the critical mating weight of Holsteins heifers and how this can increase a cow's longevity.
Dr Lean said increasing the productive life of dairy cows was good for the sustainability and profitability of a dairy business and demonstrated the environmental and social credentials of the dairy industry.
"Keeping dairy cows for longer is just another activity Australian dairy farmers are doing to reduce the carbon footprint of their systems," he said.
"A longer productive cow is a win win for everyone."
