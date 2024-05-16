Farm Online
Scientists make moves on reducing methane in grazing systems

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 16 2024 - 11:56am
Scientific attention in the methane-reducing space is now heavily focused on grazing systems.
Grazing systems are where the real gold will be in terms of leveraging the inhibition of livestock methane to reduce global warming and Australian scientists are making moves on that frontier.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

