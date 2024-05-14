Bordertown farm auction might attract new starters

There is an existing lease on this grain/sheep farm for sale just north of Bordertown in the far east of SA.
Wandarri takes in 404 hectares (998 acres) and is heading to auction at the Bordertown Bowls Club on Friday, June 7 at 2pm unless sold prior.
Agents from Spence Dix and Co say the farm's current lease is due to expire at the end of 2025.
The agents say the low rainfall country offers well balanced crop and grazing add-on potential or would be an ideal starter property.
The farm is located around 22km north of Bordertown and slightly less to the Dukes Highway and fronts the sealed Senior Road.
Average annual rainfall in the district is said to be 425mm.
Water is supplied to concrete troughs across the farm from a bore equipped with a submersible.
The land comprises heavy grey-brown loam flats, to lighter sandy loam rises and about half these areas have been improved with claying.
There are clumps of mallee and scattered trees across the farm along with scrub/timber on the rising country, with one paddock of about 36ha of fenced off scrub.
The farm is fenced into eight paddocks with some new fencing.
Agents say the property has a history of growing barley and wheat with grazing of sheep and prime lambs.
Farm improvements include a steel-framed shed.
Selling agent Greg Window says the farm is well positioned and was an ideal size for an add-on or starter property with good mix of soil types and shelter to support mixed farming.
For more information contact Mr Window from Spence Dix and Co. on 0427 582177.
