Farm Online
Home/Property

Bordertown farm auction might attract new starters

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 15 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There is an existing lease on this Bordertown district farm which runs to the end of 2025. Pictures from Spence Dix and Co.
There is an existing lease on this Bordertown district farm which runs to the end of 2025. Pictures from Spence Dix and Co.

There is an existing lease on this grain/sheep farm for sale just north of Bordertown in the far east of SA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.