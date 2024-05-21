Catch the latest dairy updates at Tatura SmartFarm

Goulburn Valley dairy producers are encouraged to hear from expert presenters on the latest dairy genomic research and livestock supplements to address climate and emissions.
Agriculture Victoria Dairy Industry Officer, Richard Smith, said the event on Thursday, June 6 would be held at the Agriculture Victoria Tatura SmartFarm from 10.30am.
'We will hear from three specialists, including Ainslie MacDonald, Research Fellow with the Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre at Melbourne University," Mr Smith said.
"Ainslie will provide an update on supplements that inhibit methane production and explain the efficiency, safety, costs and impacts of methane mitigation options.
"Agriculture Victoria's Research Director Dr Jennie Pryce will share her extensive knowledge in and updates on dairy genomic research and development.
"We will also hear from PhD student Laura Jensen, who will present her PhD project on heat tolerance Australian Breeding Value (ABV) and the use of sensor data."
Please note as lunch and refreshments will be provided, registrations are required.
If you would like to register to attend or would like more information, contact Richard Smith at Agriculture Victoria on 0436 803 765 or at richard.smith@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.