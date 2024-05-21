Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Catch the latest dairy updates at Tatura SmartFarm

May 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updates on dairy genomic research and development will be among topics at the event. Picture shutterstock
Updates on dairy genomic research and development will be among topics at the event. Picture shutterstock

Goulburn Valley dairy producers are encouraged to hear from expert presenters on the latest dairy genomic research and livestock supplements to address climate and emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.