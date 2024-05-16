Farm Online
Opinion: Biosecurity levy block underlines farmers' Labor pains

By Jason Gregory
Updated May 17 2024 - 8:07am, first published 6:00am
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson opposed the levy in the Senate. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The last seven days has once again proven that a week is a longtime in politics.

