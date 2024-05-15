Farm Online
Home/Property

Jack River's geology ensures the rich land is rarely offered for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The deep alluvial soils and reliable rainfall of this farm block will command local attention. Pictures from Elders.
The deep alluvial soils and reliable rainfall of this farm block will command local attention. Pictures from Elders.

A super productive farm block listed for sale this week in West Gippsland is sure to attract more attention than you might think.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.