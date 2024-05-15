Jack River's geology ensures the rich land is rarely offered for sale

A super productive farm block listed for sale this week in West Gippsland is sure to attract more attention than you might think.
That's because land in the Jack River area, around Yarram, is so tightly held.
This farmland takes in 66 hectares (162 acres) and is being offered for $1.6 million or around $9880 per acre.
The rarity of the offer has plenty to do with the local geology.
Soils were washed down out of the nearby ranges to this country between two rivers, deposited over the centuries to create deep alluvial flats.
"The land between two rivers has long been regarded as the district's most fertile," according to Elders agent Greg Tuckett.
Those rivers are the Jack and Albert.
With sealed road frontage, five titles and a four-bedroom home, the block has other advantages as well.
It has that double river frontage with tree lined waterways and reliable rainfall (district average 630mm) to boast highly productive farmlands on the fringe of a renowned dairy region.
That expansive home is also sheltered by established cypress hedges.
"Farmland in the Jack River area historically has been extremely well held, passed down from generation to generation," Mr Tuckett said.
"Rarely coming onto the open market, here is the opportunity to acquire some of the district's best farmland."
He suggested the land was ideal fattening country or alternatively, a strategically located turnout block to enhance an existing dairy operation.
The farm is located about 10km south-west of Yarram and 15km to Port Albert on the coast.
For more information contact Greg Tuckett from Elders Yarram on 0428 826600.
