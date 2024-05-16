Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Harrogate's charcoal past recalled in grazing farm's sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 17 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The sale of a small farm less than an hour east of Adelaide has brought the district's charcoal history to attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.