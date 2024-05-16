Harrogate's charcoal past recalled in grazing farm's sale

The sale of a small farm less than an hour east of Adelaide has brought the district's charcoal history to attention.
Today the district is called Harrogate but was once known as Woodside East.
Interestingly the farm is on Charcoal Pit Road and is on the market for between $2.5 million-$2.65 million across its 64 hectares (159 acres).
The reference to charcoal comes from the late 1800's and early 1900's when the area had an abundance of wattle trees, selling agents from Raine and Horne said.
Those trees were historically harvested for their charcoal.
The district is still known for its trees, although today it is more popularly "classic big gum country", many of the gums being centuries old, agents said.
The Harrogate farm does not yet have a home but is well set up for grazing stock.
It is located about 45 minutes from the city.
The farm is subdivided into three main paddocks and boundary fencing "is essentially new".
Water supply is secured with four main dams, all of which have very good catchment, one of which is part of a creek catchment and is said to be very reliable.
A bore is equipped with a solar panels.
A feature is a brand new 21mx12m shed.
Three quarters of the shed can be lockable utilising the three industrial size roller doors.
There is other shedding on the property as well.
Light and power is connected and there is also an independent (non-fixed) lockable utility room for weekend visits.
Other farm improvements include cattle yards, crush and a lockable smaller shed.
Agents say the "logical" house site, with council approval necessary, is just south of the sheds on a raised but flat area with "incredible" views.
"Land in this area is well known for its safe rainfall and therefore an ideal grazing proposition, sufficiently commercial in size for a stud operation," agents said.
"The size of this type of holding today are quite rare."
For more information contact the agents from Raine and Horne - Chris Weston on 0419 816302 and Tom Weston on 0413 582943.
