Cash for fake meat labelling study

By Jason Gregory
May 16 2024 - 6:30am
The federal government is still working out how to deal with fake meat labels. Picture supplied.
The federal government will commission an independent research study to discover whether consumers are duped by the word meat on vegan products on supermarket shelves.

