Meet this year's dairy winners at the FUTURE Dairy Conference

Fish Creek cheesemakers have won several accolades in a dairy competition, with several Victorian businesses competing for top gongs.
The Victorian Dairy Industry Association Australia product competition awards have featured 32 new winners at Flemington today, May 10, with the best products on show.
Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese won a top accolade with the most outstanding show exhibit, the highest-scoring cheese with blue mould for its Tarwin Blue, and the non-bovine product award as well as the overall cheese champion for the Riverine Blue.
Floridia Cheese won the highest-scoring very hard cheese for its Red Chilli Pecorino, the soft/fresh cheese category for its Burrata and the most successful exhibitor.
St David Dairy won the highest-scoring bulk butter for its 10 kilogram salted cultured butter block, and the modified milk award with its reduced fat milk.
Australian Consolidated Milk won two prizes, the highest-scoring cheddar cheese, semi-matured class seven, for its ACM Semi Matured Cheddar, and the highest scoring cheddar cheese for the same cheese.
Fonterra Australia-Stanhope also won two with the highest-scoring cheddar cheese, matured, for its Fonterra Matured Cheddar, and the highest-scoring cheddar cheese, vintage, for its Fonterra Vintage Cheddar.
Fonterra Brands Australia won the highest-scoring consumer pack cheddar cheese for its 500 gram Westacre Tasty Cheddar block.
Fonterra Australia-Cobden won the highest-scoring consumer pack butter for its Western Star Unsalted Butter and the powder category for its NZMP Full Cream Milk Powder.
Yarra Valley Dairy won the highest-scoring fetta cheese for its Persian Fetta.
Boat Shed Cheese won the highest-scoring smear ripened/washed rind cheese for its Boat Shed - The Compass product.
Lactalis Jindi won the white mould ripened category for its Jindi Camembert.
Lactalis Australia - Rowville, won the coffee flavoured milk category for its Ice Break Espresso Recharge and the other flavoured category for its Oak Strawberry, and an award for its Pauls Zymil Full Fat UHT Milk.
Yea Brand Dairy won the club cheese category for its Vintage Club Cheddar.
Chobani won the yogurt category for its Gippsland Dairy Twist Yogurt.
Gippsland Jersey won the pasteurised category with its full cream milk, as well as the overall milk champion.
Kyvalley Dairy Group won two awards for flavoured milk with its Coach House Dairy Chocolate Milk.
Procal Dairies won the thickened cream award, and highest scoring cream award for its thickened cream.
Bulla Dairy Foods won an award for its boysenberry ice cream, in the vanilla ice cream category.
Gelato Gelato won the highest-scoring premium ice cream/gelati for its 500ml Jaffa gelato.
The Thursday events at the DIAA conference included a dairy past, present and future session with ECOLAB, consumer trends, global product innovation, networking, innovation with artificial intelligence, a CEO leadership forum, 2023 year in review and a wine and cheese experience.
The Friday events included supplier sessions hosted by DSM Firmenich, IFF, IFM, Process Partners and PPB Technology, a networking session, a talk on the future of the dairy industry and empowering its people, inspirational speaker Bill Pyle and the Victorian DIAA Product Competition awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.