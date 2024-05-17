Carbean presented as an ideal livestock depot or additional holding

South West Queensland property Carbean is a 5686 hectare (14,049 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease with an adjoining 690ha (1704 acre) permit to occupy suitable for cattle, sheep and goats.
Straddling the Mitchell Highway 29km south of Wyandra, 71km north of Cunnamulla and 129km south Charleville, the property offered by Kevin Bredhauer is described as an ideal livestock depot or an additional holding.
The property has an excellent mix of country types growing buffel, Mitchell, blue, windmill, umbrella grasses plus medics and herbages in season.
Carbean's western boundary is the Warrego River. The river's outer channels have recently flooded resulting in excellent pasture growth.
There is also a sandhill ridge adjacent to the river that runs through the property, as well as scattered sandhills in the open Mitchell grass country, that grows prolific stands of buffel grass.
A coolabah and a gidyea water course as well as Colombo Creek also benefit the property.
The balance of Carbean is soft, red, lightly timbered country with ironwood, beefwood, supplejack, box and mulga.
The property has three main paddocks plus smaller paddocks, with both the eastern and southern boundaries being exclusion fenced.
The portable Clipex yards have additional portable panels and are equipped with a loading ramp, crush, calf cradle and Morrisey calf race.
Carbean is securely watered by the Offham bore, which supplied tanks and nine troughs.
There are also four small dams and semi-permanent water holes in Warrego River's outer channels.
The average annual rainfall is 375mm (15 inches).
There is mobile phone service and mains power lines on the property.
Carbean is being sold through an expressions of interest process through Elders, which closes on June 19, if not sold prior.
Contact Keith Richardson, 0427 457 487, Elders, Charleville.
