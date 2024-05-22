New bid to restore footrot vaccine access

But evidence was given by APVMA that the existing facility was suitable for manufacturing Custom Footrot R-Pilus as a registered product, with the tribunal ruling that the removal of all of the site facility and equipment upgrade costs alone was sufficient to conclude that Custom R-Pilus would produce sufficient return to meet the costs of registration, based on a forecast sales revenue of $386,555 in year one with an annual growth rate of 5 per cent for the next ten years.