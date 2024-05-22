Farm Online
New bid to restore footrot vaccine access

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 22 2024 - 2:00pm
Growers in Australia have been unable to access the custom footrot vaccine since late 2020. FILE PICTURE.
WoolProducers Australia has asked the University of Sydney to reconsider the intellectual property licensing agreement regarding a custom footrot vaccine in a new bid to bring the product back to market.

