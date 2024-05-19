Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Government backs Tassie-made methane reducing cattle feed in trial

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sea Forest CEO Sam Elsom, Environment Minister Nick Duigan, Cressy farmer Richard Gardner, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture Director Mike Rose and TasFarmers President Ian Sauer. Picture supplied
Sea Forest CEO Sam Elsom, Environment Minister Nick Duigan, Cressy farmer Richard Gardner, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture Director Mike Rose and TasFarmers President Ian Sauer. Picture supplied

A $4 million investment into the state's agricultural sector will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, thanks to a government partnership with TasFarmers and Tasmanian business Sea Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.