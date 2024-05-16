PM and Ag Minister hobnob with beef in Rockhampton then sink the boot in

Expect more walk-outs - and for the fight to hit the streets the way it has in Europe - if you keep giving animal activists far more airtime than they are entitled to.
This is the message to the prime minister from some of the beef industry's key leaders in the wake of the government's announcement around how the 2028 end to the live sheep trade will play out.
Peak industry groups were disgusted that the government's briefing on the 2028 date was delivered to them with animal activists also on the call, cheering on the move.
They say they are fed up with the amount of say the Albanese Government affords groups that represent a tiny fraction of the Australian population and with the beef and sheep industry being used as political currency to buy fringe votes.
They are also raising concerns about a looming mental health crisis emerging throughout beef and sheep supply chains on the back of this government's approach.
Australian Meat Industry Council boss Patrick Hutchinson said having groups who were actively campaigning to shut down livestock in industry meetings was "akin to a bank discussing its security with robbers".
He described groups like the Australian Alliance for Animals, the Animal Justice Party and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals as rogue states, in that they "operate without any accountability while still demanding veto power with the United Nations".
"They are a self-anointed group imposing a fringe ideology on everyday Australians," Mr Hutchinson said.
"The mental health crisis linked to their actions is not, and never will be, a consideration by these groups. They don't care, and never will, about rural and regional Australia.
"Animal rights activists demand an equal standing with industry and a seat at the table when consulting on animal welfare standards and regulations with governments. But they are not stakeholders seeking to improve welfare outcomes. They are only interested in permanently shutting down animal-based food production."
He said it had never been about improving animal welfare for these fringe groups. It was solely about ending livestock production and the consumption of all animal products.
"As such they represent extreme views shared with a minority of Australians. The vast majority enjoy eating highly-nutritious and wholesome meat and animal products," Mr Hutchinson said.
The Animal Justice Party's boasting of securing a preference deal with the Albanese Government to hasten the end of live sheep exports by sea has particularly appalled the livestock industry.
The AJP referred to this as the "knockout blow" after demanding the fast-tracking of the end of live sheep exports as a requirement for its preferences at the Dunkley By-election in March, which was won by the ALP's Jodie Belyea, with the assistance of AJP preferences. Minister Watt has claimed he had no knowledge of the deal.
Cattle Australia says the live sheep ban and the politics behind it serves as a warning to not just the cattle industry but the entire farm sector.
Chief executive officer Chris Parker said for too long in this country, agriculture has been used as a bargaining chip to appease the ideological whims of extreme groups.
He said these were groups that "have little to no relevance to the sensible Australians who understand our industry is what places healthy and nutritious food on our plates and supports rural and regional communities and the wider economy".
"Every cattle producer, along with anyone who has an informed interest in Australian agriculture, is deeply concerned by the actions of this government and what could be coming down the line," Dr Parker said.
The hypocrisy of a PM and Agriculture Minister who cruised Beef 2024 in Rockhampton this month declaring their love for beef and commitment to Australian agriculture was also called out.
The first thing they did after shaking all those beef hands was announce a date to shut down live sheep exports, Australian Live Exporters Council boss Mark Harvey Sutton said.
"Instead of meeting with farmers and their communities on the ground, they made the announcement from an ivory tower in the centre of Perth and to add further insult to injury, advised farmers at the same time as anti-agriculture activists," he said.
