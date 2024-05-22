Dylan's graduation worth the wait

It's taken a while, but Dylan Light's graduation has been worth the wait.
Now sharefarming at Jancourt East, Mr Light originally received a scholarship from the DemoDAIRY Foundation more than four years ago as he started studying for his Diploma of Agriculture through Rural Industries Skill Training Centre (RIST).
However, a new job as a share farmer and the COVID-19 pandemic meant his studies were put on hold.
"I never finished it at the time," Mr Light said.
"I'd just started sharefarming and was out on my own and COVID struck and I struggled with sitting inside. I'd much rather be outside doing the farm work."
While hands-on farm work is still his main priority, Mr Light says completing the Diploma has been worth the effort and he was proud to be among the recent graduates.
"I'd always wanted to finish it," he said.
"I started my Certificate III in Year 9 and went on to do my Cert IV after leaving school in 2016 and wanted to get this finished.
"At the start of 2022 we were pretty well settled and had a newborn baby so I thought it was a perfect time to get back into the study.
"I only had four assignments to get it completed and I was determined to get it done."
While he has plenty of on-farm experience, Mr Light says the study has been beneficial.
"It's more in-depth with information, more than just milking cows," he said.
Mr Light particularly benefits from learning about staff management.
"We milk 800 cows with 600 young stock on about 1300 acres and six full-time staff members reporting to me, so it's great to have the right knowledge in that area," he said.
Mr Light is now in his third sharefarming arrangement and it's working out well.
"I've been here nearly three years and we are very happy. We're treated like family more than a boss-employee and that makes turning up for work every day far more enjoyable."
He and partner Tanisha and their 16-month-old daughter Amelia are share farmers with Erick and Natasha Wagner at Jancourt East.
While Mr Light didn't grow up on a farm, he loved visiting his grandfather's and cousin's farms on school holidays and always wanted to work outdoors.
Mr Light said the DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship was a big help at the time.
"When I got the scholarship, we were just starting as share farmers so money was tight. To win that was a huge help as it went straight into the diploma costs."
RIST CEO Bill Hamill said RIST was very appreciative of DemoDAIRY Foundation's support for people studying agriculture with the organisation.
"The contribution is extremely valuable in attracting and supporting the next generation of the dairy workforce in South West Victoria," Mr Hamill said.
Visit the DemoDAIRY Foundation website demodairy.com.au or contact DDF secretary Ian Teese on 0427 358987 or itag@bigpond.com for more information on DDF or the Powell Legacy Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.