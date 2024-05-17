Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers2Founders expanding agtech accelerator offerings in Queensland

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
May 17 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers 2 Founders managing director and co-founder Christine Pitt and head of venture growth and investment Duncan Ferguson. The organisation is scaling up more agtech startups in Queensland than ever before. Picture supplied
Farmers 2 Founders managing director and co-founder Christine Pitt and head of venture growth and investment Duncan Ferguson. The organisation is scaling up more agtech startups in Queensland than ever before. Picture supplied

Farmers2Founders, a startup pathway designed specifically for agtech, is launching its first state-based accelerator program in Queensland, providing extra support to drive ideas forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.