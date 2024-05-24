Farm Online
Genetics powers sustainability solutions

By Carlene Dowie
May 24 2024 - 4:00pm
Fazel Almasi's several different methods for measuring methane emissions from cows. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Fazel Almasi's several different methods for measuring methane emissions from cows. Picture by Carlene Dowie

A RAFT of Victorian research projects is aiming to create a genetics-led solution to dairy farm sustainability.

