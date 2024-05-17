Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Fonterra's big dairy product manufacturing sites could be sold

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:39am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fonterra's Spreyton manufacturing site. File picture
Fonterra's Spreyton manufacturing site. File picture

Some major dairy assets could soon change hands, with New Zealand-based giant Fonterra looking at selling off its Australian business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.