Walk-in walk-out offer for Motpena Station in the Flinders Ranges

The sprawling Motpena Station has hit the market with a walk-in walk-out sale offer.
No price has been suggested for the 55,406 hectare (136,911 acre) property squeezed between the Flinders Ranges and Lake Torrens.
Motpena was famously once part of the original Merna Mora run which at one time was one of the largest pastoral properties in SA.
Cattle are king on Motpena, sheep were last run on the station in the 1960's.
Although thought of as a parched part of the world, interestingly the station challenged the official state record for biggest rain total on one day with 273mm on March 14, 1989.
The property's has "abundant" underground water supplies sourced from 15 equipped bores and five main water meters.
The 554 square kilometres property features substantial floodplain areas fed by the Parachilna and Cottage creeks, along with the Commodore swamp system covering about a third of its southern section.
It is divided into seven massive primary paddocks, accompanied by holding paddocks, three sets of drafting yards and trucking facilities, catering to a stocking rate of 1300 cattle.
The sealed Outback Highway traversing through Motpena has vastly improved its accessibility.
Selling agents from Nutrien Harcourts said there is a "promising opportunity" for diversification from cattle grazing to leverage proximity to the Flinders Ranges tourism market.
Motpena currently thrives with extensive regeneration efforts and meticulous water management by its present owners spanning three decades.
The property is offered for sale on a walk-in-walk-out basis, inclusive of comprehensive station plant and equipment, and livestock (subject to muster).
There are large stands of pine, mulga and acacia with an expansive range of ground cover such as blue bush, salt bush, bindii, cottonbush and various grasses and herbs in season.
Station improvements include a centrally located six-bedroom homestead, workshops plus storage sheds with the old shearers' quarters providing possible extra accommodation and tourism income.
A large stand-alone solar/battery system provides ample power with a 14kVa genset as backup.
"Opportunities to secure quality pastoral holdings such as Motpena don't come along very often," agents said.
"This a unique opportunity to secure as an add on to an existing pastoral enterprise or for those looking for a gateway to diversification."
The station is for sale with registrations of interest due by Friday, June 28.
For more information contact the agents from Nutrien Harcourts - Brian Barnett on 0427 369942 and Tim Wooley on 0427 086020.
