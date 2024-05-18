Howard family's labour of love has becomes a KI tourist icon, up for sale

The Howard family has put their iconic Dudley Wines property on Kangaroo Island up for sale.
"Selling such a property is never an easy decision, especially with a business and brand that you have poured your heart into," Jeff Howard said.
"But we realise that it is time for the next custodian to take this venture to the next level."
The Howard's sale includes their cellar door sales, restaurant and event space.
Selling agents from Toop+Toop Rural say Dudley Wines is one of the most popular tourist destinations on KI.
Located less than 15 minutes from Penneshaw, this property enjoys stunning coastal views over Backstairs Passage.
On the market is the 63 hectare (155 acre) property where Dudley Wines was founded.
Cattle and dairy farmers Jeff and Val Howard, along with two friends, planted vines on their nearby KI farm as an experiment in 1994.
By 1997, they had produced their first commercial vintage wine.
As the wine production increased the decision was made to establish a cellar door with cliff top views on the property they owned opposite their beef farm on Cape Willoughby Road.
Today, Dudley Wines is a thriving business, owned and operated by Jeff and Val Howard, their three children and their families.
Cattle grazing remains a significant part of the family business, alongside the cellar door, restaurant, and event space at Cuttlefish Bay.
The buyer of the property and brand will have options for a supply agreement from the Howard's family winery/vineyard, about 15km from the cellar door.
"Kangaroo Island finished second in the Lonely Planet's must-see international destinations this year, so an opportunity like this attracts attention from all over the world," Sam Hayes from Toop+Toop Rural said.
Key infrastructure on the property includes the Cellar Door with wine bar, restaurant and an expansive deck
The popular event space can seat 150 supported by a commercial kitchen.
There is also a four-bedroom home on the property.
No suggested sale price has been listed.
For more information contact Sam Hayes from Toop+Toop Rural on 0438 767227.
