One of the highest quarters in history: Goat meat export demand rises

Following a 55 per cent surge in the Australian goat meat export volume in 2023, the momentum has continued into the first quarter of 2024, marking it one of the highest in history.
With a total of 33,891 tonnes (shipped weight) Australian goat meat exported in 2023, the industry reached its second highest volume of record for a calendar year since 2014.
Meat and Livestock Australia category and market insights analyst Emiliano Diaz said goat meat export volumes remained robust.
"The first quarter of 2024 marked one of the highest quarters in history, with total exports reaching 9995t (swt) a slight increase of 0.5pc from quarter four 2023, and a significant 52pc rise from quarter one 2023," he said.
"This upsurge is a continuation of the growth trend observed throughout 2023, driven by an increase in Australian goat meat production and competitive pricing."
During the January to March 2024 period, the largest market was the United States, with an imported volume of 5548t (swt), doubling the shipped volume in the same period the previous year.
South Korea has surpassed China, with a total import volume of 1715t (swt).
"This market has continued growing its preference for Australian goat meat since 2020 due to trends in health and immunity-boosting dishes using goat meat," Mr Diaz said.
China, which was the second largest market in 2023, sits in third with a total of 739t (swt), down 45pc from the same period in 2023.
Although demand had softened in quarter one of 2024, Mr Diaz said interest in Australian goat meat persisted at the right price.
Due to more affordable prices, other traditional and more price-sensitive markets have returned.
Exports to Taiwan and Trinidad and Tobago have increased by 15pc and 22pc, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
Local Land Services senior agricultural goat advisor Kieran Smith, Dubbo, said producers remained optimistic.
"Off the back of a good season in western NSW there are lots of numbers on the ground," he said.
"Processors are processing at either record or close to record numbers.
"We're finding a market for that product which is great to see but there is still a bit of a bottleneck in the supply chain.
"While prices are lower than they have been over the last couple of years, there has been a slight lift in the last month or so.
"I think demand from these countries will remain, certainly after those markets have opened up again and new relationships are formed and strengthened."
On the domestic front Mr Smith said the market appeared to be growing which remained positive.
