Feed fears on the horizon for the dairy industry after lack of rain

Feed and fodder support is available for SA dairyfarmers, with the state association offering their assistance for those facing a shortage.
SA Dairyfarmers' Association president Robert Brokenshire said affected farmers could contact SADA or their fodder farmers to obtain further supply.
"SADA are very happy to assist where possible with fodder suppliers through our contacts and membership base," he said
"If any dairyfarmers are getting concerned about supply we're happy for a phone call and we'll do what we can to source it for them."
He said the lack of rain was alarming as usually dairyfarmers in all regions of SA would have green pick this time of the year.
"Right now, if you're an irrigator, that's fortunate, but irrigation growth slows this time of year," he said.
"And if you're a dryland dairyfarmer you're putting much more silage and hay out than you would normally be doing for this time of the year, so for the rest of the year the supply issue could be a concern.
"The reports we have received is that dairyfarmers have already got their own supply, but they're accelerating the use of it, which rings the alarm bell for the winter if we don't get a good winter feed growth pattern.
"Some farmers have already purchased significant amounts of additional fodder because it is so dry."
Mr Brokenshire said at this stage it was too early to make a call on silage effects.
"But what is concerning is that it's already shortening the growing season," he said.
"So it's going to be very important that we get a long and late spring.
"If we can get an opening in the next couple of weeks and we get a good long late spring then we could end up still in a pretty good position.
"But if the opening drags on much longer, and we don't get a long spring then plan that's going to have an impact on silage and fodder production next spring."
He said a shortage of feed puts stress on dairyfarmers and "if they need any support in any aspect we welcome them to ring us".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.