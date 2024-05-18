Farm Online
Feed fears on the horizon for the dairy industry after lack of rain

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
May 18 2024 - 5:00pm
South Australian Dairyfarmers' Association president Robert Brokenshire said help was available for dairyfarmers facing feed shortages. File photo
Feed and fodder support is available for SA dairyfarmers, with the state association offering their assistance for those facing a shortage.

