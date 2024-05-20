Farm Online
'Game on': Nats leader declares agriculture a high-stakes election war zone

By Jason Gregory
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 2:45pm
National leader David Littleproud says there is going to be a big fight on agriculture in the lead-up to the next federal election 'and I think it is game on.' Picture supplied.
The Nationals will announce plans to safeguard agriculture land from the green energy shift in coming weeks, as party leaders identify vulnerable seats and crank up plebiscite planning, including for the prospect of an early election.

