Bureau of Meteorology now on a La Nina watch

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 21 2024 - 9:00am
The El Nino-Southern Oscillation set up over the Pacific Ocean is now officially neutral with the United States agencies and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology all agreeing. After a low in February around -15 when an El Nino pattern dominated, the Southern Oscillation Index is back close to zero.

