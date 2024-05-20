Bureau of Meteorology now on a La Nina watch

There is little or no chance of an El Nino returning in the foreseeable future. A neutral pattern in the past has been linked to near average rainfall in eastern Australia, although such rainfall totals are often reached by the occasional significant short term event, interspersed by extended periods of stable conditions and this is likely to be the case over the coming months. If a La Nina does develop in spring, then there is a slightly increased chance of above average rainfall at that time.