Restocker market makes gains

Mixed quality offerings and increased yardings have seen considerable variance in lamb prices across the eastern states, with some saleyards trending up and others down.
National lamb indicators have remained mostly stable with the restocker lamb indicator seeing the most improvement, which gained 27c, indicative of continued buyer demand.
In Wagga Wagga, NSW a leap in numbers saw 36,100 lambs and nearly 23,000 sheep offered for a total yarding of just over 59,000 head.
While one major domestic buyer didn't operate, a southern processor that deals in light and Muslim kill lambs came back to the market.
Heavy export lamb prices were stable, while trade lambs were quality driven with some stronger sales for neater short-skinned lambs at times but selective bidding on woollier and plainer lots kept prices down.
Light and store lambs which were up to $10 dearer amid keen bidding from processors and store buying activity.
The mutton market held up, with averages of 300c to 350c across the main categories.
In Bendigo, Victoria, the yarding was once again above 20,000 head, with mixed quality in lambs and the absence of some buyers flattening demand.
While overall the market was softer, the top pens of trade and heavy lambs sustained their pricing.
In the export run the top price of $244 was achieved by lambs around 35kg, with most export lambs over 30kg fetching $200 to $235 a head at an average 665c.
Heavy lambs from 26kg to 30kg sold for $174 to $215 with an average of 650c and select pens as high as 700c.
Light lambs were cheaper on plain quality, with processors paying mostly $54 to $120 for small lambs and $120 to $135 for bigger framed types.
Mutton opened cheaper before gaining momentum late in the auction, with most categories ultimately easing $5 to $10.
In Dubbo, NSW a increase in lamb numbers also coincided with a boost in quality, strengthening the market.
While there were good numbers of heavy lambs, those classed as extra heavy remained in short supply.
Restocker lambs were $25 to $30 stronger selling from $70 to $136 a head with better quality trade lambs also gaining $10 to $15, with secondary trade lambs firm.
Trade lambs sold for $125 to $179 a head with the better trade lambs averaging 680c to 700c with the top quality lambs fetching up to 730c to 760c/kg.
Heavy lambs were $4 stronger selling from $170 to $216 a head and extra heavy lambs were firm, typically fetching $215 to $240 a head.
An increased mutton yarding of mixed quality saw prices down by $2 to $5.
In Ballarat lamb numbers dropped to 17,557 penned in a mixed quality offering that including a limited run of excellent extra heavy export lambs.
A smaller contingent of buyers saw intense bidding over most weights and grades, in a dearer market.
Light store and trade lambs sold $8 to $20 better, medium and heavy trade were $8 to $15 better and heavy and extra heavy export lambs sold from $10 to $17 dearer to a top of $275/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.