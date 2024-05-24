Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Childhood cartoons and a science interest leads to new agricultural career

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Schmidt is Genetics Australia's new Gippsland sales representative, and is already looking to start a hobby farm. Picture supplied
Rick Schmidt is Genetics Australia's new Gippsland sales representative, and is already looking to start a hobby farm. Picture supplied

Watching "oddball cartoons" in the 1990's and a mixed bag of experience has led to Rick Schmidt's start in the agricultural industry as a sales representative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.