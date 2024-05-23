Farm Online
Ag Town of the Year nominations now open

May 23 2024 - 4:00pm
AIR EP's Naomi Scholz and Wudinna District Council mayor Eleanor Scholz with the town's 2023 Ag Town of the Year award. Picture by Katie Jackson
The search to highlight South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year for 2024 has begun, with nominations now open.

