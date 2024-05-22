Top quality eastern Riverina mixed farming operation hits the market

The 1907 hectare (4712 acre) Gundary Aggregation is a large-scale operation located in the highly regarded eastern Riverina region between Junee and Wagga Wagga.
Offered by David and Kerry Fife for the first time in 36 years, the aggregation comprises of: Lochiel (628ha/1550 acres), Girrawheen (479ha (1182 acres), Myrnong (714ha/1764 acres), and Aerodrome Lane (87ha/214 acres).
Gundary features level to gently undulating country with predominantly red-brown clay loam soils.
The largely arable country is said to perform extremely well in the 550mm (22 inch) annual rainfall zone.
There are substantial, established lucerne pastures as well as 655ha (1619 acres) currently planted with winter crops.
Gundary has an estimated carrying capacity of about 23,000 dry sheep equivalents, in addition to the current cropping rotation.
The property has historically run up to 9000 Merino ewes joined with Border Leicester and Dorset rams.
Water is a feature of Gindary, which has access to town water, bore water, and a network of 22 reliable dams.
Most of the paddocks have two water sources.
Improvements include multiple sets of livestock yards, a laneway system, and abundant hay and machinery shedding.
The Gundary Aggregation is being sold through Inglis Rural Property by a two stage expressions of interest process, with stage one closing on July 4.
The aggregation is on the market with a price guide of about $30 million.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
