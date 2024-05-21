No relief for farmers paying thousands on "misdirected" tax to keep workers

Desperate farm businesses have been left with the insidious choice of paying thousands of dollars in fringe benefits tax to keep a foreign worker in Australia or, if they cannot afford the impost, becoming trapped in a vicious circle of letting trained staff go just to seek their replacements.
RSM business advisory director Will Laird said the government could have helped regional employers by using the federal budget to exempt them from "significant" FBT costs for temporary visa extensions or to transition talent they had already invested in to originally relocate to a permanent residency visa.
Labour is often the highest cost of small to medium business and this has only amplified during a period of high inflation and interest rates and a major worker shortage, as new research shows a third of small businesses are in financial hardship and struggling to pay the bills.
Mr Laird said the situation was a particularly common one faced by sponsoring employers of 482 temporary visa holders seeking to extend the temporary visa or transition them to a 186 permanent visa that can include an application fee of $4,640 and professional fees of $5,000 for an individual, or around $9,640 in total.
"Farming businesses are desperate to retain the staff they have previously relocated and trained," he said.
"Regional and rural employers faced with a large tax impost of $10,000 per employee for retaining those staff on expiry of their temporary visa is a significant and misdirected tax on employers."
Overseas-sourced workers are a common labour supply option and are directly employed by small businesses such as farms, agricultural engineering firms, veterinary clinics and farm supplies firms.
The Toowoomba-based Mr Laird said the situation would be fixed for agriculture if the government extended the FBT exemption that currently applies to the costs of relocating an employee to a new place of employment to sponsoring employers to exempt the costs of retaining those staff through renewing visas and residency applications.
"This reflects the significant investment already made by regional employers in finding and training such workers and the current inappropriate taxing of such employers trying to assist those workers with the costs of remaining in the local community with which they have been integrating," he said.
Consider the following illustration, provided by Mr Laird, of how fringe benefits tax impacts just one farm operation client.
The farming business is the employer sponsor for 10 employees under 482 temporary visas.
Over recent years those employees have been trained and integrated into the business and the local farming community.
At the end of their temporary visa period the employer would like to nominate and support them transition to a 186 permanent visa.
The costs of applying for a 186 permanent visa are significant and typically include an application fee of $4,640 and professional fees of $5,000 for an individual, or around $9,640 in total.
These costs can be higher with other fees and charges, and increase further if the individual has family members.
If the employer pays for those costs to support the employee, the employer would be subject to fringe benefits tax of approximately $9,492.
This tax cost of $9,492 almost doubles the total cost to the employer. For 10 employees, the FBT cost would be a staggering $94,920.
Mr Laird also said that the broader farming community also suffers when such workers - who have become part of the local community and are eligible to transition to a permanent visa - are forced to leave the community.
Labour shortages across the farm sector have forced many to operate below the capacity they were expected to achieve in recent years.
Their labour shortage challenge not helped by a recent post-pandemic population drift away from some agricultural districts, eroding the big gains achieved in regional areas between 2020 and 2022 when a wave of city dwellers went bush.
The National Farmers Federation also called on Treasurer Jim Chalmers in a recent budget submission to offer FBT concessions to reduce the financial burden on employers providing accommodations for farm workers.
