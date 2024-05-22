Productive Horton Valley property Rocky Creek Station hits the market

Premier 1750 hectare (4331 acre) Horton Valley property Rocky Creek Station has hit the market after more than 115 years of ownership by the Capel family.
Currently carrying capacity of 560 grown cattle and followers, the EU accredited property is a very attractive combination of basalt country and creek flats, backed by good fertiliser history.
There is 392ha (969 acres) of arable country.
Located on Killarney Gap Road at Rocky Creek in the Horton Valley, the property is 62km east of Narrabri and 40km south west of Bingara.
Rocky Creek is divided into 16 paddocks with electric floodgates. The fencing is a combination of hinge joint, netting, barb and plain wire and is described as being in stock proof condition.
About 8km of fencing has been renewed since 2022.
The new set of 400 head capacity M&M cattle yards are equipped with a crush and scales.
The well watered property permanent Rocky Creek has two bores, eight dams, three spring fed dams and two other creeks with permanent holes.
There is also a 183 megalitre unregulated irrigation licence.
The average annual rainfall is 750-800mm (29.5-31.5 inches).
Timbers include box, ironbark, apple tree and pine.
Working improvements include a machinery shed, hay shed, three silos and an airstrip.
Rocky Creek Station also features an historic four bedroom brick homestead set in a commanding position.
Rocky Creek will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Narrabri on June 26.
Contact Chris Korff, 0427 005 090, Ray White Rural, Coonabarabran.
