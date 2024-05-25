Farm Online
Crop estimates continue to drive prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 25 2024 - 10:00am
Through this northern hemisphere spring period, grain markets have been adding risk premium into prices as crop conditions have deteriorated in large grain exporting countries.

