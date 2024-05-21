AEGIC to consolidate Chinese barley ties

The Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC) will use new investment from the Australian government via its National Foundation for Australia-China Relations (NFACR) to consolidate relationships with the Chinese barley industry.
Australian barley exporters have reported strong volumes of sales to China since the Chinese government removed tariffs last year.
In particular AEGIC is set to bolster ties with the Chinese malting and brewing industries and look to boost Australia's already favourable reputation in China.
AEGIC already liases with Chinese customers by providing technical information and support to help them optimise the value of Australian barley.
With NFACR investment, AEGIC will coordinate Australian barley industry seminars in China, host a 10-day industry delegation from China to showcase the Australian barley supply chain, and deliver market briefings to Australian growers aimed at building China literacy and capability, among other activities.
AEGIC will collaborate with Grains Australia and other industry participants, including breeding companies, brewers, maltsters, growers and educational institutions to deliver the project, which will support and further deepen the relationships between the Australian and Chinese barley industries.
Executive general manager at AEGIC Courtney Draper said China was a significant market for Australian barley exports.
"Chinese customers prefer Australian barley because of its excellent quality and performance for malting, beer brewing, distilling and animal feed," Ms Draper said.
She said providing a solid technical support package could give Australia a critical advantage over rival barley producing nations.
"Having access to timely technical information from the Australian barley industry is highly appreciated by Chinese customers and increases the likelihood they will choose grain from Australia."
While the tariffs were only removed last year, AEGIC has been working consistently with the Chinese market.
During the period with the tariffs imposed AEGIC continued to engage with Chinese maltsters and brewers and provide information on new varieties, accreditation developments and industry updates to help maintain relationships and help pave the way for Australian barley to smoothly re-enter the market.
There was an immediate response when the tariffs were lifted in August and by the end of 2023, AEGIC estimated Australia had exported nearly 3 million tonnes of barley worth $1.2 billion to China.
