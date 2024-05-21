Farm Online
Home/Beef

Aussie beef now cheaper in Japan than in our supermarkets: What does that show?

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 21 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian beef retailing in a Tokyo supermarket. The thinly-sliced stir fry-like product was retailing for 198 yen per 100 grams, plus consumption tax, in April. The exchange rate at the time made it A$19.80/kg, which the ABA says is less than the going rate in Australian supermarkets. Picture ABA.
Australian beef retailing in a Tokyo supermarket. The thinly-sliced stir fry-like product was retailing for 198 yen per 100 grams, plus consumption tax, in April. The exchange rate at the time made it A$19.80/kg, which the ABA says is less than the going rate in Australian supermarkets. Picture ABA.

On-the-ground investigations in Japan by Australian beef advocacy groups are showing that Tokyo supermarket customers are now paying less for the same trays of Australian grassfed beef than supermarket customers here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.